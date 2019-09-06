AT&T Stadium adds fresh local produce to game day menu

Image 1 of 14 ▼

Fans won't have to ditch their diets while watching the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

A new game day menu that was unveiled Thursday features several healthy options.

Starting on Sunday, fans will be able to try grain bowls, portobello vegetarian burgers and tomato basil mozzarella bowls.

But for those who are not looking to cut calories, there are other new treats like oversized chocolate chip cookies and indoor s'mores.

The stadium's executive chef said partnering with Paul Quinn College has given him more produce options.

"They have turned their football field into a farm. So it's a field to field type advantage that we have where we're able to partner with the field manager and have them just grow some of the freshest local cuisine that we can with their produce," Executive Chef Tony Sinese said.

The stadium will be offering more finger foods this season as well.