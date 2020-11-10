AT&T Byron Nelson holds ribbon cutting at new home in McKinney

The AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament made its move to Collin County official on Tuesday.

The tournament organizers cut a ceremonial ribbon at the TPC Craig Ranch course in McKinney.

For years the event was held at Las Colinas in Irving and then it spent a few years at Trinity Forest in Dallas. The course in McKinney will be the tournament’s home for at least the next five years.

Director Jon Drago said golf has seen a resurgence with the public during the pandemic.

He’s excited for fans to experience the new course in a safe way.

“Watching the Houston Open last weekend have fans out on the golf course last week in a very successful, deliberate and safe way really excited all of us as well. We really couldn’t be more excited about where things are headed right now,” he said.

The 2021 Byron Nelson tournament is set for mid-May.