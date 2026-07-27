Atlético Dallas signs Javier "Chicharito" Hernández as club's first player

The Brief Atlético Dallas announced the signing of Javier "Chicharito" Hernández as the club's first-ever player on Monday. "Chicharito", 38, is Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer in international competition and has played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and other top European clubs in his career. Atlético Dallas plans to begin competition in the USL Championship in 2027, with home games to be played at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park.



A Mexican soccer legend will suit up for a new North Texas club for their inaugural 2027 season.

Chicharito signs with Atlético Dallas

Javier "Chicharito" Hernández

What we know:

Atlético Dallas announced the signing of Javier "Chicharito" Hernández to a two-year contract with a club option for a third year.

Hernández is the first player signed in Atlético Dallas history.

What they're saying:

"I believe Dallas deserves a club that reflects its passion for football, its diversity, and its future," said Hernández. "I want to help create a winning culture, inspire young players across North Texas, and give our supporters a team they can believe in from the very beginning. I didn't come here simply to finish my career. I came here to help build the future of football in Dallas."

"From the very beginning, our dream wasn't simply to launch another professional soccer club," said Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of Atlético Dallas. "Our dream was to build a club that truly belongs to Dallas. Javier believed in that vision… His career speaks for itself, but it's his leadership, humility, competitive spirit, and genuine love for the game that make him the perfect person to help write the first chapter in Atlético Dallas history."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Javier "Chicharito" Hernández

Dig deeper:

Hernández, known globally by his "Chicharito" nickname, has a storied history in both club soccer and international soccer with Mexico.

He is Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer, having played for his country in the World Cup, the Concacaf Gold Cup, and the FIFA Confederation Cup.

At the club level, "Chicharito" has played for top European clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen, as well as in Major League Soccer for the LA Galaxy.

What's next:

Atlético Dallas will hold an introductory press conference for Hernández on July 29 at 10 a.m., and a free public player presentation will be held on July 31 at Gilley's South Side Ballroom.

The club will begin competition in the USL Championship in 2027, with home games to be played at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park.