Texas State wallops Rice at Armed Forces Bowl

The Texas State University Bobcats trounced the Rice University Owls at the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday 41-10.

The first score of the game came in the second quarter when TSU got their first touchdown off a 6-yard run by quarterback Brad Jackson.

Rice’s first score of the game also came in the second quarter in the form of a touchdown courtesy of a short pass by quarterback Patrick Crayton Jr. to wide receiver Aaron Turner.

TSU dominated the remainder of the game, except for a Rice field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Key players for TSU

Jackson threw for 173 yards, scoring three touchdowns.

Running back Lincoln Pare rushed for 106 yards and 11 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Brad Jackson #8 of the Texas State Bobcats throws a pass against the Rice Owls during the first half during the 2026 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium on January 02, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Tim Heitman / Getty Images)

Key players for Rice

Crayton threw for 70 yards, scoring the team’s only touchdown.

Running back Quinton Jackson was Rice's top rusher with 78 yards and 16 carries.

Turner, who helped score Rice’s only touchdown, had six carries and rushed for 29 yards.

Aaron Turner #1 of the Rice Owls scores a touchdown against the Texas State Bobcats during the first half of the 2026 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium on January 02, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Tim Heitman / Getty Images)