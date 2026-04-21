Arlington City Council to vote on extending AT&T Stadium lease, funding maintenance

The Brief Arlington City Council will vote tonight on whether to contribute millions in funds towards the improvement of AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The vote would call for up to $273 million in contributions from the City of Arlington for maintenance and operations to AT&T Stadium, funded through pre-existing venue taxes. If the measure is approved, the Cowboys would extend their lease at AT&T Stadium for another 15 years until 2055, and see the team contribute over $700 million to stadium maintenance.



The Arlington City Council will meet tonight to discuss and vote on the future of the city's partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, DECEMBER 20: A general overall aerial view of AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The stadium is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) Expand

Future of AT&T Stadium

What we know:

One of the discussion points during tonight's Arlington City Council meeting will be the proposed Master Agreement.

If approved, the Dallas Cowboys would extend their lease agreement with the city for AT&T Stadium for another 15 years through 2055. The current lease agreement is set to end in 2040.

The Master Agreement would see the Cowboys committing a minimum of $750 million and the City of Arlington committing up to $273 million towards the maintenance, operation and improvement of the stadium,

Money from the city would come from pre-existing voter-approved venue taxes, and not from the city's General Fund or new taxes.

Proposed improvements to the stadium would be completed by 2043 per the terms of the agreement. The Cowboys would still be responsible for the operation of the stadium and designing potential improvements to the structure.

Other items on the meeting's agenda include road improvements and the Arlington Police Department 2025 annual report presentation.

Dig deeper:

This would be the third time the City of Arlington used voter-approved venue taxes to help fund a sports team's stadium.

In 2004, voters approved venue taxes to help build the Cowboys Complext Development Project, which led to the construction of AT&T Stadium.

In 2016, the venue taxes helped fund the construction of Globe Life Field and its surrounding entertainment district.

What they're saying:

The City of Arlington hired a consulting firm to study the economic impact of the Dallas Cowboys. Results from the study found that the team generates $324 million each year for the City of Arlington.