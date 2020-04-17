Arlington ISD schools will now play football games at Globe Life Park

article

With the XFL filing for bankruptcy, likely meaning the end of the Dallas Renegades, Globe Life Park was in need of a new tenant.

The old Texas Rangers ballpark will now play host to high school football after the Rangers and the Arlington Independent School District agreed to play a minimum of 14 games there in 2020.

With regular season games starting on August 27, the agreement was approved at Arlington ISD’s school board meeting Thursday afternoon.

With schools being closed the rest of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still unclear if school will continue as normal in the fall.

If it returns as normal, six Arlington ISD high schools will host at least one game at Globe Life Park.

The first game will be Thursday, August 27, between Lamar and Euless Trinity.

Martin and Arlington High are scheduled to host five games each with Bowie, Lamar, Sam Houston, and Seguin hosting one game.

Arlington ISD is also scheduled to host its annual Dean Corey Band Event at Globe Life Park in early October.