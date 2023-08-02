Texas quarterback Arch Manning landed his first name, image and likeness (NIL) deal last week when trading card company Panini America announced an exclusive multiyear partnership ahead of Manning’s first season with the Longhorns.

As part of the announcement, Manning’s first Panini trading card went to auction with 100% of the proceeds going to a Central Texas non-profit with the help of St. David’s HealthCare and St. David’s Foundation.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 15: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Football Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The autographed Manning card sold for $102,500, a record sale for a trading card on the Panini website.

The winning bidder will get to participate in a meet-and-greet with Manning that includes catching passes from the freshman QB.

"Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn’t have imagined growing up," Manning said in a statement when announcing the partnership.

"Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special. Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family."

Manning is preparing for his freshman season at Texas after choosing the Longhorns as one of the most sought-after recruits in the country in 2022.

Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli, will open the season behind Quinn Ewers on the depth chart, who is preparing for his second season in coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

"This year, the quarterback room is different in that we feel really good about the starter," Sarkisian said at Big 12 Media Days. "We’re going to have a healthy competition for the backup quarterback job. And then we’re going to have to look at how do we find ways to get these guys quality reps in games so that the first time they have to go into the game isn’t with the game on the line.

"So, there’s a lot that goes into that, and we have to make sure we put them into some competitive situations in scrimmages and in practices in the build-up to the season."

The Longhorns have lofty expectations as the 2023 college football season approaches, with Texas finishing atop the Big 12’s preseason poll – voted on by media representatives – for the first time since the conference went to a format without divisions in 2011.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 15: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Football Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas improved by three wins in Sarkisian’s second season, going 8-5 and earning a trip to the Alamo Bowl.

Texas is looking to win the program's first conference championship since 2009 before heading to the SEC in 2024.

