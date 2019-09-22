AP Top 25: Big 12 has 3 teams in; SMU just outside top 25

Wisconsin moved into the top 10 for the first time this season, landing at No. 8 in The Associated Press college football poll after a weekend during which seven ranked teams lost.

The top of the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank remained mostly unchanged, with Clemson staying No. 1, followed by three Southeastern Conference teams: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU. Ohio State edged past Oklahoma to No. 5.

Clemson received 55 first-place votes from the media panel. Alabama had six and Georgia received one.

Auburn moved up a spot to No. 7 after beating Texas A&M 28-20 and Wisconsin jumped five spots to No. 8 after defeating Michigan 35-14. Florida remained No. 9 and Notre Dame slipped three spots to No. 10 after losing 23-17 at Georgia.

1. Clemson (55) 4-0 1543 1

2. Alabama (6) 4-0 1485 2

3. Georgia (1) 4-0 1400 3

4. LSU 4-0 1344 4

5. Ohio St. 4-0 1288 6

6. Oklahoma 3-0 1283 5

7. Auburn 4-0 1169 8

8. Wisconsin 3-0 1071 13

9. Florida 4-0 1022 9

10. Notre Dame 2-1 989 7

11. Texas 3-1 968 12

12. Penn St. 3-0 848 13

13. Oregon 3-1 839 16

14. Iowa 3-0 714 18

15. California 4-0 547 23

16. Boise St. 4-0 524 20

17. Washington 3-1 498 22

18. Virginia 4-0 430 21

19. Utah 3-1 426 10

20. Michigan 2-1 287 11

21. Southern Cal 3-1 257 NR

22. UCF 3-1 252 15

23. Texas A&M 2-2 233 17

24. Kansas St. 3-0 230 NR

25. Michigan St. 3-1 104 NR

Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma St. 57, SMU 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa St. 31, Appalachian St. 24, Washington St. 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi St. 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona St. 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1.

THIS WEEK IN BAMA

Alabama has been ranked for 200 straight weeks, the fourth longest streak since the AP poll started in 1936.

The Tide's streak began with the preseason poll of 2008. Alabama joins Nebraska (348, Oct. 12, 1981-Sept. 22, 2002), Florida State (211, Sept. 24, 1989-Nov. 11, 2001) and Florida (209, Sept. 9, 1990-Oct. 5, 2002) with poll streaks of at least 200 appearances.

UP

The middle of the rankings got a big makeover after five teams ranked from Nos. 10-19 lost. California was the big mover, jumping eight spots to No. 15. The Golden Bears have their best ranking since they were No. 6 on Sept. 27, 2009.

No. 14 Iowa, No. 16 Boise State, No. 17 Washington and No. 18 Virginia all moved up at least three spots.

DOWN

Several ranked losers managed to stay in the rankings.

— No. 19 Utah fell nine spots after losing at USC.

— No. 20 Michigan dropped nine spots.

— No. 22 UCF fell seven places after losing to Pitt, the Knights' first regular-season loss in almost three years.

— No. 24 Texas A&M slipped six spots but stayed ranked with a 2-2 record. The Aggies have losses to Clemson and Auburn.

OUT

One-and-done teams are common early in the season. Arizona State and TCU both had short stays after debuting in the rankings last week. The Sun Devils and Horned Frogs fell out after losing home games.

Washington State dropped out of the rankings for the first time this season after blowing a 32-point lead at home to previously winless UCLA.

IN

Three teams moved into the rankings but only one for the first time this season.

— No. 21 USC has been in, out and back in the last three weeks.

— No. 24 Kansas State, which did not play this weekend, is ranked for the first time since Sept. 10, 2017.

— No. 25 Michigan State jumped back in after a week out.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 6 (Nos. 2, 3, 4, 7, 9, 23)

Big Ten — 6 (Nos. 5, 8, 12, 14, 20, 25)

Pac 12 — 5 (Nos. 13, 15, 17, 19, 21)

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 6, 11, 24)

ACC — 2 (Nos. 1, 18)

American — 1 (No. 22)

Mountain West — 1 (No. 16)

Independent — 1 (No. 10)

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame. This might be the toughest game left on the Fighting Irish's schedule.

No. 21 USC at No. 17 Washington. The Clay Helton Survival Tour heads to Seattle.