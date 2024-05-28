Anthony Edwards says KAT 'gonna hit eight 3s' in elimination game at Dallas

The Minnesota Timberwolves need a win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night to keep their season alive.

The team seemed loose and ready to play at their morning shootaround. Anthony Edwards even interrupted a Karl-Anthony Towns scrum with reporters ahead of Game 4.

"KAT’s gonna hit eight 3s tonight if all y’all asking," Edwards said before walking away.

Towns’ three-point shooting has been one of the issues as the Timberwolves have lost three straight games to the Mavericks to now face elimination. He was 0-for-8 in Game 3, and is 3-for-22 in the series. Most of the looks have been open. He says he’s going to keep shooting.

"I’m confident. I’ve put the work in, so I’m confident to go out there and shoot the ball. The plan as always is to see it go through the net," Towns said. "My confidence is not going to be deterred because I’m not making some 3s that I’m usually always making. I trust the work I’ve put in, so my confidence is extremely high."

The Timberwolves have lost all three games to the Mavericks by a combined 13 points.

The Timberwolves are trying to accomplish something that’s never been done in NBA history: Come back from down 3-0 to win a seven-game series. There have been 156 times in the playoffs where a team has a 3-0 advantage, and they’ve closed out the series every time.

In the NHL, a team has been down 3-0 210 times. Just four times has the trailing team come back to win the series. In Major league Baseball, it’s happened once. The 2004 Boston Red Sox came back from down 3-0 to beat the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. The Red Sox went onto win the World Series.

If you combine the NBA and NHL, teams trailing 3-0 have a 4-366 record. That’s a 1.1 percent win rate. As Kevin Garnett said with the Boston Celtics, "Anything is possible."

"It ain’t over, it’s first to four. Nobody is feeling sorry for us, so I think we’re going to go out and compete and keep doing what we do. If anybody can win four straight in that scenario, I think it would be us," Naz Reid said.

The Timberwolves need a win Tuesday to force a Game 5 Thursday night at Target Center.