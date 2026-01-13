Expand / Collapse search

Anthony Davis to undergo hand surgery, out several months

By
Published  January 13, 2026 1:28pm CST
Sports
FOX 4
article

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JANUARY 8: Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks adjusts his Oakley glasses during the second half of their game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on January 8, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Brief

    • Anthony Davis will reportedly undergo hand surgery that will leave him sidelined for several months.
    • Davis originally injured his left hand last Thursday defending Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz.
    • The move could bring his Dallas tenure to a close, as the Mavericks are looking to trade him before the NBA Trade Deadline next month.

DALLAS - Anthony Davis' Mavericks tenure might have come to a close following his latest injury.

What we know:

Davis will reportedly undergo surgery on his left hand to repair ligament damage.

The surgery will sideline him for several months, most likely for the rest of the NBA's regular season.

Davis originally injured his hand on Jan. 8 in the 4th quarter of a road loss to the Utah Jazz.

What they're saying:

Davis responded to the reports on his Twitter account.

Why you should care:

The Mavericks have been involved in trade conversations regarding Davis as the Feb. 5 NBA Trade Deadline draws near.

With Davis' latest injury, it could hamper the potential return the Mavericks would receive.

Other teams will likely still have interest, as Davis' injury timeline could allow him to return for the playoffs and rebuild his value ahead of free agency this summer.

If the Mavs do trade him, it would bring his Dallas tenure to a close less than a year after he arrived as the main return in the Luka Dončić trade.

The backstory:

It's the latest of several injuries he's suffered since being acquired by the Mavericks in the controversial Luka Dončić trade.

He sustained an abductor strain in the third quarter of his Mavericks debut, which sidelined him for six weeks.

This season, Davis has missed time with a groin strain and a calf strain.

He has played in only 29 games since being acquired by the Mavericks in February 2025.

The Source: Information from this article came from an ESPN report. Additional information came from previous FOX 4 reporting.

SportsDallas MavericksNBA