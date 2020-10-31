Andy Dalton ruled out vs. Eagles; Ben Dinucci to start at QB for the Cowboys

article

Quarterback Andy Dalton has been ruled out for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the team's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, meaning Ben Dinucci will start at quarterback.

Dalton left last week's game against Washington after suffering a concussion, and did not pass concussion protocol, so was ruled out of Sunday's game.

DiNucci will make his first career start Sunday night when the 2-5 Cowboys take on the 2-4 Eagles in Philadelphia.

DiNucci completed two of his three pass attempts against Washington, but was sacked three times.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said DiNucci has been preparing for this opportunity.

"Ben's been up here, relentlessly here in the last 48 hours. So he's poured everything in that he personally can into this opportunity that may be in front of him," McCarthy said.

The Cowboys did get some good news ahead of their game, as linebacker Sean Lee and center Joe Looney were activated from the injury list.