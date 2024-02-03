Adrian Beltre will go into the Hall of Fame as a Texas Ranger

Texas Rangers great Adrian Beltre will have a Rangers cap on his plaque when he enters the National Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.

Last month, when Beltre learned he was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, he could not say if he would go in as a Ranger or not.

Now we know Beltre will be just the third player ever to go into Cooperstown with a Rangers cap on their plaque.

He joins Nolan Ryan and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.

Related article

Beltre spent eight seasons with Texas, one more than his time as a Dodger.

The numbers show that it was when he was a Ranger that Beltre brought his career to new heights and worthy of admission to the Hall of Fame.