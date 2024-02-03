Expand / Collapse search

Adrian Beltre will go into the Hall of Fame as a Texas Ranger

Adrian Beltre elected to Hall of Fame

Texas Rangers great Adrian Beltre has been elected to the Hall of Fame. While he was spectacular on the field, it's his personality and love of the game that makes him one of the most beloved Rangers of all time.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Texas Rangers great Adrian Beltre will have a Rangers cap on his plaque when he enters the National Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.

Last month, when Beltre learned he was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, he could not say if he would go in as a Ranger or not.

Now we know Beltre will be just the third player ever to go into Cooperstown with a Rangers cap on their plaque.

He joins Nolan Ryan and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.

Beltre spent eight seasons with Texas, one more than his time as a Dodger.

The numbers show that it was when he was a Ranger that Beltre brought his career to new heights and worthy of admission to the Hall of Fame.