Adrian Beltre will go into the Hall of Fame as a Texas Ranger
ARLINGTON, Texas - Texas Rangers great Adrian Beltre will have a Rangers cap on his plaque when he enters the National Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.
Last month, when Beltre learned he was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, he could not say if he would go in as a Ranger or not.
Now we know Beltre will be just the third player ever to go into Cooperstown with a Rangers cap on their plaque.
He joins Nolan Ryan and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.
Beltre spent eight seasons with Texas, one more than his time as a Dodger.
The numbers show that it was when he was a Ranger that Beltre brought his career to new heights and worthy of admission to the Hall of Fame.