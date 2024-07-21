Adrian Beltre to be inducted into Hall of Fame Sunday

Texas Rangers great Adrian Beltre will join an elite club on Sunday afternoon: the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Beltre was a great player, but the third baseman became a fan favorite for more than just his play on the field.

That's not to understate his ability as a player.

In his 21-year career, Beltre compiled 3,166 career hits, 477 homers, five Gold Gloves and four Silver Slugger Awards.

Still, Beltre never thought he'd join the Hall of Fame.

"I want to be respected. I want to be the best I can be. I never thought about the Hall of Fame or getting 3,000 hits. I mean that's why I say I'm blown away. I'm standing right here answering questions about the Hall of Fame. But definitely, this is emotional. I'm really going to enjoy because it's really cool," said Beltre.

The Dominican-born star played the sport with more joy than just about anyone else in the sport.

Rangers fans fondly remember Beltre moving the on-deck circle, pointing to umps himself when he checked his swing, hitting bombs from one knee, the playful fights with shortstop Elvis Andrus and rival pitcher Felix Hernandez and his hatred for having his head touched.

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 26, 2017: Shortstop Elvis Andrus #1 and secondbaseman Rougned Odor #12 of the Texas Rangers rub the head of thirdbaseman Adrian Beltre #29 in celebration after a three-run home run by Beltre in the top of the first inning of a game on June 26, 2017 against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

While Texas fans fondly remember his time with the Rangers, he didn't come to Arlington until he was 32 years old.

Beltre came to the Rangers in free agency the season after their magical run to the World Series in 2010. The third baseman was controversially replacing franchise stalwart Michael Young at the hot corner.

It didn't take long for fans to fall in love with Beltre as a player and person. He was named to the All-Star team, won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award as he helped lead the Rangers back to the World Series in 2011. He stayed in a Texas uniform until he retired after the 2018 season.

His ability at the plate and in the field make him one of the best third baseman in MLB history.

Baseball writers agreed. Beltre was a near unanimous selection for the Hall, earning 95.1% of the vote, well above the 75 percent required to make the Hall of Fame.

On Sunday, Beltre will be in the spotlight. Something he says that isn't comfortable for him.

"I don't like it. It comes with it so I'm trying to soak it in and enjoy it as much as I can," he said.

This weekend, Beltre has gotten to connect with many other Hall of Famers, including Mike Schmidt, who considers Beltre the best third baseman of all time, and Johnny Bench who had some advice for Adrian.

"He reminded me to document what's going on, keep a journal because it is going to go so fast," said Beltre.

In his career, the third baseman also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox.

Beltre was inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2021.

He returned to Arlington to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Game Two of the World Series in 2023 and participated in several activities at this year's All-Star Game.

Beltre was elected to the Hall in his first year of eligibility. He joins Nolan Ryan and Ivan Rodriguez as the only Rangers to go in on the first ballot.

Beltre is the just the 60th player ever to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He is also the third Ranger, along with Ryan and Rodriguez, to be inducted wearing a Rangers cap.

Beltre will be joined by catcher Joe Mauer and first baseman Todd Helton in the 2024 class. Former manager Jim Leyland will also be inducted.

The ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m.