9 Texas Rangers players need your votes for the All-Star Game

Voting is underway for next month’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Globe Life Field.

Nine Texas Rangers players are on the American League ballot. They include Nathaniel Lowe, Marcus Semien, Josh Smith, Corey Seager, Jonah Heim, Evan Carter, Adolis Garcia, Leody Tavaras, and Josh Jung.

Fans have from now until July 3 to vote up to five times per day for the positions players they want to start for the American and National leagues.

To vote, visit mlb.com/all-star/ballot.

The mid-summer classic is on July 16. It will air on FOX 4.