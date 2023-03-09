5 DFW high school basketball teams headed to state tournament

article

Five high school basketball teams from the Dallas-Fort Worth area are heading to San Antonio to compete for state titles.

The Kimball Knights qualified for the Class 5A semifinals for the third straight year. They play San Antonio Memorial Thursday night.

Kimball has won seven state championships, most recently in 2014.

In Tarrant County, Mansfield Summit is making its first trip to the Class 5A semifinals. The Jaguars face Killeen Ellison Thursday night.

"It's definitely about the leadership. Our seniors are top-notch. They come to work every day. It’s hard to outwork any of those seniors because they come to work, and they practice hard every single day. They bring some spirit, and they also uplift the younger guys. They lead, I mean they've been leading them since day one," said Summit head coach Emund Prichett.

In Class 6A, Lake Highlands and DeSoto face off Friday night for a spot in the title game.

In Class 4A, Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff takes on Canyon Randall from the Amarillo area.

And in Class 1A, Graford in Palo Pinto County is playing in a semifinal game on Thursday morning.