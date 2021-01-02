3 Cowboys coaches did not travel with team to face the Giants due to COVID-19 protocols

article

Three assistant coaches for the Dallas Cowboys did not travel to New York for the team’s game against the Giants on Sunday.

Assistant head coach Rob Davis, assistant special teams coach Matt Daniels, and offensive assistant Scott Tolzien did not travel to adhere to NFL COVID-19 protocols.

The team said their responsibilities will be handled by other members of the coaching staff.

This comes after safety Darian Thompson, an important member of the secondary, reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, along with reserve defensive lineman Justin Hamilton tested positive for the coronavirus.

They were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, and will miss Sunday's important game.

The team met virtually Friday with extended protocols in place.

