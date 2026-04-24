2026 NFL Draft Day 2 live tracker: Cowboys trade for 49ers linebacker Dee Winters

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The Brief The 2026 NFL Draft continues on Friday night with the second and third rounds. The Dallas Cowboys currently hold one pick (No. 92) in the third round. In the first round, Dallas took Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the No. 11 pick and UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence with the No. 23 pick.



The 2026 NFL Draft continues this evening with the second and third round. The Dallas Cowboys currently hold one pick tonight, coming in at No. 92 overall in the third round.

Follow this page for live updates on what the Cowboys and the rest of the NFL do during tonight's proceedings.

LIVE UPDATES

6:55 p.m.: Cowboys acquire linebacker from 49ers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 22: Dee Winters #53 of the San Francisco 49ers lines up before a play during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Sabi Expand

Though the Cowboys haven't made any draft picks tonight so far, that hasn't stopped them from making other moves.

The team traded for San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters. Dallas sent a fifth round pick (No. 152 overall) to complete the swap.

Drafted by the 49ers in 2023, Winters has played in 47 career games. He started 17 games for the 49ers last season, totaling 101 combined tackles (67 solo tackles), 8 tackles for loss and one interception.

Winters played his college ball in North Texas, starring for the TCU Horned Frogs from 2019 to 2022. He was a key piece of the Horned Frogs team that made it to the 2023 CFP National Championship Game.

This is the second offseason trade the Cowboys have made with the 49ers. In March, Dallas sent defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to San Francisco for the third round pick the Cowboys currently own (No. 92).

6 p.m.: 2026 NFL Draft Day 2 begins

The second day of the 2026 NFL Draft has begun, with the San Francisco 49ers using the No. 33 overall pick to take Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling.

Cowboys fans will have to wait a few hours to see who America's Team takes. Dallas' first pick (currently) tonight comes in at No. 92. The last pick of the evening is No. 100 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Day 1 recap

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The backstory:

On Thursday, the Cowboys added two players to their team with the intent of improving a dreadful defense.

With the No. 11 pick, the Cowboys took Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. The All-American player helped Ohio State win the national championship in 2024 and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2025 as the best defensive back in the nation.

Dallas traded up with the Miami Dolphins to get Downs, sending the No. 12 pick and two fifth round picks to move up to No. 11.

The Cowboys made another trade later in the evening, moving back from the No. 20 pick to the No. 23 pick. The Philadelphia Eagles sent the Cowboys two fourth round picks as well.

With the No. 23 pick, the Cowboys took UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence. Lawrence was named to the All-Big 12 team in 2025 and should help the team's pass rushing unit immediately.