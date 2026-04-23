2026 NFL Draft live tracker: Cowboys trade up to No. 11, take Ohio State safety Caleb Downs

The Brief The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here, with the league's annual player selection event slated to begin at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday. The Dallas Cowboys have two first round picks to work with, coming in at No. 12 and No. 20 overall. Dallas could go in several directions, but look for them to focus on defense, with their 2025 defense being one of the worst in team history.



The 2026 NFL Draft has begun, and the Cowboys will have multiple opportunities to improve their team in the first round.

The Cowboys have two first round picks: their own pick, which comes in at No. 12, and the Green Bay Packers' pick, which comes in at No. 20. Dallas acquired the Packers' pick in last year's Micah Parsons trade.

Follow along below as we update you with every move the Cowboys make during tonight's first round of the NFL Draft.

LIVE UPDATES

8:05: Cowboys trade up, take Caleb Downs No. 11 overall

The Cowboys have swung a trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up to the No. 11 pick, which they used to take Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

A highly productive player at both Alabama and Ohio State, Downs is the rare safety to be selected this high in an NFL Draft.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: Caleb Downs #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

During his freshman season in Tuscaloosa, he was a second-team All-American and the SEC Freshman of the Year with 107 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups.

After transferring to Ohio State, Downs helped the Buckeyes win the national championship in 2024 while racking up All-Big Ten and All-American honors.

In 2025, Downs continued to excel, winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. He posted 68 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 14 games.

The Cowboys sent the No. 12 pick and two fifth round picks (No. 177 and No. 180) to the Dolphins to complete the trade.

7:50 p.m.: Cowboys rivals take vaunted Ohio State defenders

The Cowboys' offensive line will have their hands full with their rivals' newest pass rushers, both from Ohio State.

With the No. 5 pick, the New York Giants took linebacker Arvell Reese. Reese was a first-team All-American in 2025, racking up 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 2 pass break-ups.

Two picks later at No. 7, the Washington Commanders took Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. In 2025, Styles ascended to All-American status, racking up 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss with three pass breakups in 14 games.

The Cowboys will have their hands full with the Commanders' Sonny Styles (left) and the Giants' Arvell Reese (right).

7:20 p.m.: First prospect from Texas drafted

The New York Jets made a college football player from the Lone Star State the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey is off to New York after tying for the national lead in sacks with 14.5 and leading the Red Raiders to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff in 2025.

Bailey is the second highest Texas Tech player ever drafted, after Dave Parks went No. 1 overall in the 1964 NFL Draft.

7:15 p.m.: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza picked No. 1 overall

As expected, the man who quarterbacked the Indiana Hoosiers to a national championship is the first player off the board in this year's NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy in 2025 after quarterbacking the Hoosiers to an undefeated 16-0 season.

6 p.m.: Send us your thoughts

What do you think the Cowboys should do in the first round of tonight's NFL Draft? Let us know in the poll below.

5:45 p.m.: George Pickens signs franchise tag

Cowboys receiver George Pickens has signed his franchise tag, guaranteeing him a one-year deal for 2026 but clouding his future with the team.

Pickens is now guaranteed $27.3 million for the 2026 season on a one-year deal. Pickens signing the tag today means he is eligible to be traded immediately, and that could come into play as the 2026 NFL Draft begins tonight at 7 p.m. CT.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on after his team's 33-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

A contract extension before July 15 seems unlikely based on Wednesday's comments from Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones.

"I think we've made a decision that we're going to have George play under the franchise tag, which won't be a first for us. So there won't be negotiations on a long-term deal," Stephen Jones said during the team's pre-NFL Draft press conference.

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: The Dallas Cowboys logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Expand

2026 NFL Draft Information

When will the picks happen?

Based on past NFL Drafts, the No. 12 pick is likely to happen around 8:20 p.m. central, and the No. 20 pick is likely to come in after 9 p.m. central.

When do the Cowboys' rivals pick?

Two of the Cowboys' rivals have a combined three top 10 picks in this year's NFL Draft.

The New York Giants hold the No. 5 and No. 10 selections, having acquired the latter in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

The Washington Commanders hold the No. 7 pick. The Philadelphia Eagles will make their selection at No. 23 overall.