2-year-old shot, killed in South Dallas
DALLAS - A 2-year-old child is dead after a shooting in South Dallas Thursday afternoon.
Child dies in Dallas shooting
What we know:
The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hemphill Drive, Dallas PD said in a Thursday evening release to FOX 4.
They say officers arrived to find the child injured with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The identities of those involved have not been released.
No information was given on arrests or charges.
What they're saying:
"This is a heartbreaking and unacceptable loss," said Chief Daniel Comeaux. "The death of a two-year-old is a senseless tragedy. As this investigation continues, we are committed to determining exactly what happened and ensuring accountability where it is warranted."
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.