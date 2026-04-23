2-year-old shot, killed in South Dallas

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The Brief A 2-year-old child was killed in a shooting in Dallas Thursday afternoon. Police found the child with a gunshot wound and rushed them to a hospital. No arrests or details on what led to the shooting have been released.



A 2-year-old child is dead after a shooting in South Dallas Thursday afternoon.

Child dies in Dallas shooting

What we know:

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hemphill Drive, Dallas PD said in a Thursday evening release to FOX 4.

They say officers arrived to find the child injured with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.

No information was given on arrests or charges.

What they're saying:

"This is a heartbreaking and unacceptable loss," said Chief Daniel Comeaux. "The death of a two-year-old is a senseless tragedy. As this investigation continues, we are committed to determining exactly what happened and ensuring accountability where it is warranted."