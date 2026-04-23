Expand / Collapse search

2-year-old shot, killed in South Dallas

By
Published  April 23, 2026 9:08pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A 2-year-old child was killed in a shooting in Dallas Thursday afternoon.
    • Police found the child with a gunshot wound and rushed them to a hospital.
    • No arrests or details on what led to the shooting have been released.

DALLAS - A 2-year-old child is dead after a shooting in South Dallas Thursday afternoon. 

Child dies in Dallas shooting

What we know:

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hemphill Drive, Dallas PD said in a Thursday evening release to FOX 4. 

They say officers arrived to find the child injured with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. 

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released. 

No information was given on arrests or charges.

What they're saying:

"This is a heartbreaking and unacceptable loss," said Chief Daniel Comeaux. "The death of a two-year-old is a senseless tragedy. As this investigation continues, we are committed to determining exactly what happened and ensuring accountability where it is warranted."

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyDallas