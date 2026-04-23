Video shows Wylie park shooting suspect’s arrest in Anna

The Brief Two men are in custody for the capital murder of 17-year-old Ty’ron Kuria, who was fatally shot at a Wylie park on April 16. Dramatic witness video captured the high-stakes arrest of one suspect in Anna, Texas, after police swarmed a vehicle at a red light. A motive for the shooting and the details regarding how investigators linked the two suspects to the crime have not yet been released.



Two men are charged with capital murder for the death of a 17-year-old at a park in Wylie.

A North Texas couple captured video of one of those suspects being arrested in a different city.

Arrest Caught on Camera

What they're saying:

Christine Miller was sitting at a red light in the Collin County city of Anna when police officers suddenly swarmed the area. She began recording, unaware that officers were there to arrest a man wanted for murder.

"That gun was pointed towards us," she is heard saying on the video. "I don’t know what’s going on."

Miller said at first she didn’t know those were law enforcement officers with the guns. That’s what made her grab her cellphone to start recording.

"Yeah, I wasn’t sure what was going on. I thought maybe this individual was a shooter that got themselves a bulletproof vest and was gonna do some random shooting. And I didn’t have a weapon on me, so I just grabbed my phone, which was the only thing I had, and started recording," she said.

Miller said knowing that he was wanted for murder makes the whole ordeal scarier.

"We’re in this vehicle. He’s already committed murder. He’s got nothing to lose. So had he had a gun on him or any type of weapon, he could have easily pointed it towards us," she said. "I’m just glad that the suspects were apprehended. I just hope that all of this violence can calm down."

Wylie Park Shooting

What we know:

The deadly shooting happened back on April 16 at Dodd Park in Wylie.

Police said they responded to reports of shots being fired just after 6 p.m. Multiple witnesses told them several males ran from the scene afterward.

The responding officers found 17-year-old Ty’ron Kuria in a nearby field. He later died from his gunshot wounds.

Then on April 20, police announced the capital murder arrest of Jermey Butler and Valquan Harris.

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What we don't know:

The possible motive for the deadly shooting has not been released.

Wylie police also haven’t shared any information about how they connected Butler and Harris to the shooting.