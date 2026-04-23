Video shows Wylie park shooting suspect’s arrest in Anna
ANNA, Texas - Two men are charged with capital murder for the death of a 17-year-old at a park in Wylie.
A North Texas couple captured video of one of those suspects being arrested in a different city.
Arrest Caught on Camera
What they're saying:
Christine Miller was sitting at a red light in the Collin County city of Anna when police officers suddenly swarmed the area. She began recording, unaware that officers were there to arrest a man wanted for murder.
"That gun was pointed towards us," she is heard saying on the video. "I don’t know what’s going on."
Miller said at first she didn’t know those were law enforcement officers with the guns. That’s what made her grab her cellphone to start recording.
"Yeah, I wasn’t sure what was going on. I thought maybe this individual was a shooter that got themselves a bulletproof vest and was gonna do some random shooting. And I didn’t have a weapon on me, so I just grabbed my phone, which was the only thing I had, and started recording," she said.
Miller said knowing that he was wanted for murder makes the whole ordeal scarier.
"We’re in this vehicle. He’s already committed murder. He’s got nothing to lose. So had he had a gun on him or any type of weapon, he could have easily pointed it towards us," she said. "I’m just glad that the suspects were apprehended. I just hope that all of this violence can calm down."
Wylie Park Shooting
What we know:
The deadly shooting happened back on April 16 at Dodd Park in Wylie.
Police said they responded to reports of shots being fired just after 6 p.m. Multiple witnesses told them several males ran from the scene afterward.
The responding officers found 17-year-old Ty’ron Kuria in a nearby field. He later died from his gunshot wounds.
Then on April 20, police announced the capital murder arrest of Jermey Butler and Valquan Harris.
What we don't know:
The possible motive for the deadly shooting has not been released.
Wylie police also haven’t shared any information about how they connected Butler and Harris to the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story comes from an interview with a witness, the Wylie Police Department, and past news coverage.