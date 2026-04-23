Dallas Cowboys select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with No. 11 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Brief With the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. Downs was an All-American in 2025 and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. The Cowboys traded up to No. 11, sending the No. 12 pick and two fifth round picks to the Dolphins to get Downs.



The Cowboys added a boost to their secondary on Thursday night, taking Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cowboys draft Caleb Downs No. 11 overall

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Ohio State Buckeyes S Caleb Downs (2) during the Big Ten Championship football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 6, 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by James Expand

What we know:

A highly productive player at both Alabama and Ohio State, Downs is the rare safety to be selected this highly in the NFL Draft.

During his freshman season in Tuscaloosa, he was a second-team All-American and the SEC Freshman of the Year with 107 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups.

After transferring to Ohio State, Downs helped the Buckeyes win the national championship in 2024 while racking up All-Big Ten and All-American honors.

In 2025, Downs continued to excel, winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. He posted 68 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 14 games.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: Caleb Downs #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Caleb Downs scouting report

NFL.com describes Caleb Downs like this:

"Productive, high-effort safety with three years of starting experience in big games at Alabama and Ohio State. Downs is an alpha who brings immense juice on each snap. He’s at his best when deployed near the line as a box safety or big nickel back."

"He’ll gamble a little bit as a run defender, but he makes more than enough disruptive plays near the line of scrimmage to make up for it. He’s fluent in man or zone over the first two levels and is rarely fooled by play-action or misdirection."

"While he’s quick to close and strike underneath, there are hints of caution that prevent him from making more plays on the football. Downs isn’t the biggest, fastest or most versatile player, but he consistently puts his stamp on games."

Trade details

The Cowboys traded up to No. 11 to acquire Downs, making the swap with the Miami Dolphins.

Dallas sent their No. 12 pick and two fifth round picks (No. 177 and No. 180 overall) to complete the deal.