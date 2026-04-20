2026 NFL Draft: What time will the Cowboys make their selections?

The Brief The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. The Cowboys have two picks in the first round of this year's event, and eight overall selections to make. Here's the exact time the team is likely to make those picks based on previous years.



The Dallas Cowboys can change their roster in a big way with two first round picks in this year's NFL Draft. But when exactly will the team make those selections?

NFL Draft Day 1: Round 1

The first day of this year's NFL Draft is Thursday, April 23, and the first round will kick off a little after 7 p.m. central. Here's when the Cowboys will likely make their selections

12th overall pick: 8:20 p.m.

The Cowboys' first overall selection will most likely take place over an hour after the NFL Draft has started.

In 2025, the 12th overall pick came at around 8:20 p.m., when the Cowboys selected Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker.

In 2024, the 12th pick in the first round came at around 8:27 p.m., when the Denver Broncos selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker and Commissioner Roger Goodell pose after being selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin Expand

20th overall pick: 9 p.m.

The team's second pick in the first round will come around two hours after the event has started.

In 2025, the Denver Broncos made the 20th pick, which came at around 9:03 when the team took Texas corner Jahdae Barron.

In 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers made the 20th pick around 9:20, selecting Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 23: A general view of the Dallas Cowboys logo prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 23, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

NFL Draft Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3

Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 24. The Cowboys currently have one pick for the evening, the 92nd overall pick.

92nd overall pick: 9:30 p.m.

The Cowboys' lone pick on Day 2 of the NFL Draft comes in towards the very end of the third round. Expect them to make their selection some time in the middle of the 9 o'clock hour.

NFL Draft Day 3: Rounds 4, 5, 6 & 7

Day 3 of this year's NFL Draft starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 25.

Currently, the Cowboys hold four picks on Day 3. They will pick at 112, 152, 177 and 180 overall.

With the number of overall picks on the final day of the NFL Draft, the time at which teams make their selection is hard to pin down.

Pick 112 will be the 12th selection made of the day, so expect that pick to come in by 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Pick 152 is towards the beginning of the fifth round, and could come in right around 1 p.m.

Picks 177 and 180 come in at the end of the fifth round, and could come in quick succession. Expect them to come in after 2 p.m.