2026 CFP National Championship Game: See what Texas high school football players are involved

Next Monday’s CFP National Championship Game will be played between Indiana and Miami, but the state of Texas will be well represented based on each team's rosters.

From the Lone Star State to the Hoosier State

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: K Nico Radicic #15 of the Indiana Hoosiers watches his kick during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus Indiana Hoosiers College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game on January 1, 2026, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Expand

No. 1 Indiana rosters five players who played high school football in Texas.

Defensive back Louis Moore worked his way up from junior college to Ole Miss and now to Indiana. He played at Poteet High School in Mesquite.

Kicker Nico Radicic (pronounced rad-uh-chich) was a 5-star kicker coming out of Coppell High School and has backed up that recognition. The Big Ten named him Conference Kicker of the Year this season.

Defensive back Bryson Bonds won’t play in the game due to injury, but the Crowley native has been on the team since 2020 during the school’s best stretch of success in their long history.

Offensive lineman Bray Lynch has played in all 15 games for the Hoosiers this season. He’s an Austin Westlake product in his fourth year in Bloomington.

Defensive lineman Dominique Ratcliff played high school football in Conroe, started his career at Louisiana, transferred to Texas State and now plays at Indiana for his final season.

Texans in South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 06: Miami offensive lineman James Brockermeyer (52) protects the quarterback in the second quarter as the Miami Hurricanes faced the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on September 6, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, F Expand

No. 10 Miami features three players with Texas high school football ties.

Offensive lineman James Brockermeyer is an All Saints’ Episcopal product who previously played for Alabama and TCU. He has been Miami's starting center this season.

Kicker Bert Auburn, a Flower Mound alum, previously played at Texas before transferring to Miami for his final collegiate season. He has primarily been the backup kicker.

Wide receiver Nick Thomas hails from Missouri City, where he went to Ridgepoint High School. He has played in two games this season.