Frisco Bowl gets a new sponsor for 2023 football season

The Frisco Bowl will have a new sponsor this year.

The college football postseason game will now be known as the Scooters Coffee Frisco Bowl.

It’s part of a multi-year deal for the game that will continue at Toyota Stadium.

The Nebraska-based drive-thru coffee chain said it is excited to make new connections with the community and football fans.

"We see this as a great opportunity to deepen our partnership with our loyal and even future customers, the football community across the U.S. and, of course, the city of Frisco," said Scooter’s Coffee President Joe Thorton.

"This will be our seventh iteration of the game this year and it’s just such a big deal and something we take so much pride in," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt.

The 2023 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl will be played on Dec. 19.