Two TCU players were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor went 21st to the Philadelphia Eagles and cornerback Jeff Gladney went 31st to the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s the first time two Horned Frogs players have been picked in the first round in 81 years.

TCU now has 16 first-round picks in its history, including seven under coach Gary Patterson.