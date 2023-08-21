Expand / Collapse search
2 Cowboys rookies suffer season-ending knee injuries

Dallas Cowboys
DALLAS - Two Dallas Cowboys rookies will not be able to play this season because of injuries.

Linebacker Demarvion Overshown went down in the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason game in Seattle with a knee injury.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 19: DeMarvion Overshown #35 of the Dallas Cowboys lay injured on the field against the Seattle Seahawksat Lumen Field on August 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

The team confirmed the third-round pick from Texas tore his ACL.

Undrafted tight end John Stephens Jr. also tore a knee ligament in the game.

Both players had impressed coaches in training camp.

They are expected to be out until next season.