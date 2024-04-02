Best Real Money Online Slots to Play in 2024 - Top Slot Games

This content was provided by our sponsor General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Have you ever lost an afternoon scrolling for the best real money online slots? Trust us, we've been there.

That perfect mix of thrilling spins, eye-popping graphics, and the potential for big wins can also be a bit hard to find.

But you’re in luck! As fellow slot seekers, we’ve got just what you’re looking for. Our top pick for slots enthusiasts is 777 Deluxe at Ignition Casino , but if you crave a change of scenery or just want to explore your options, we also have a few options you can check.

Let’s begin!

Best Real Money Online Slots

Choosing the right slot game is just as important as choosing the right online casino. After all, different slots offer unique gameplay and features. But if you’re focused on only playing the best, here are the real money slots games we recommend you give a shot:

1. 777 Deluxe at Ignition – Best Online Slots Real Money Overall

777 Deluxe

RTP: 96.42%

Theme: Classic slots, fruit machine

Maximum Win: 15,000x your bet

Where to Play: Ignition

Bonus: Up to $3,000 casino + poker bonuses

If you’re feeling nostalgic, 777 Deluxe might be the online slot machine you should be playing. This casino game has cherries, bells, and lucky sevens set against a slick, neon-infused backdrop—all the symbols you’re missing from the best classic slots.

While this one doesn’t have the most exciting bonus rounds, there are special Golden Seven symbols you need to look out for. Landing three of these beauties triggers the progressive jackpot feature and could give you a shot at a potentially life-changing payday.

>> Play 777 Deluxe now

2. Cash Bandits 3 at Slots of Vegas – Real Money Slot With the Biggest Maximum Win

Cash Bandits 3



RTP: 96.5%

Theme: Bandits, cartoonish

Maximum Win: 50,000x per line bet

Where to Play: Slots of Vegas

Bonus: Up to $2,500 bonus + 50 free spins

It's time to channel your inner Bonnie and Clyde because Cash Bandits 3 by RTG is all about that outlaw life. This real money online slot features the iconic Vault Bonus round. Nab at least 3 Scattered Robber symbols, and you get to pick safes to win free spins and multipliers.

The Cash Bandits themselves also randomly trigger the Hold and Win jackpot feature. They hold cash symbols in place, giving you respins for a shot at serious loot.

>> Play Cash Bandits 3

3. Aztec Millions at Lucky Red Casino – Best Real Money Progressive Jackpot Slot

Aztec Millions

RTP: 95%

Theme: Ancient Mexican, Aztec

Maximum Win: Up to $2,000,000

Where to Play: Lucky Red Casino

Bonus: 400% match bonus + $75 free chip

Immerse yourself in the ancient world of Aztec's Millions, a vibrant slot by RealTime Gaming. This 5-reel, 25-payline slot offers exhilarating progressive jackpot potential—the top prize often climbs into the millions. Talk about life-changing wins, indeed.

If you land three or more scattered Aztec King symbols, the bonus round will trigger. During this, you can pick hidden cash prizes to multiply your winnings and further your quest for legendary Aztec riches.

>> Play Aztec Millions now

4. Rise of Triton Hold & Win at Super Slots – Best Hold & Win Slot Machine

Rise of Triton Hold & Win

RTP: 96.35%

Theme: Underwater, Greek mythology

Maximum Win: 4,100x your bet

Where to Play: Super Slots

Bonus: Up to $6,000 welcome bonus + 100 free spins

Descend into the underwater realm of Rise of Triton, a captivating slot by Betsoft Gaming. This 5-reel, 30-payline slot features stunning 3D graphics and an immersive soundtrack that transports you to the mythical city of Atlantis.

Watch out for the Poseidon trident scatters to unlock the free spins bonus round feature. But the true treasure lies in the Pearl Bonus. Trigger it by collecting glowing pearls, and choose open oysters for a chance to win more cash prizes with multipliers and a jackpot prize.

>> Play Rise of Triton now

5. Golden Buffalo at Slots.lv – Top Real Money Slot With Most Paylines

Golden Buffalo

RTP: 97.04%

Theme: Wild West, animals

Maximum Win: x3,125 your bet

Where to Play: Slots.lv

Bonus: Up to $3,000 welcome bonus + 30 free spins

This real money online slot machine from Bovada is an absolute gem with its exciting features. This vibrant game takes you to the heart of the American plains, where wins stampede across a massive 4,096 pay lines.

If you land at least three matching bonus symbols, you’ll trigger the free spins bonus round. That’s when you can land on stacked wilds and multipliers charge, potentially unlocking a massive win of up to x3,125 your stake.

>> Play Golden Buffalo now

Best Online Slots Sites for Real Money

It's time to find your perfect slot paradise. Let's break down the strengths and unique features of the top online casinos for real money gaming that made our list.

1. Ignition – Best Online Slots Real Money Site Overall

Ignition Casino Slots

Pros

Up to $3,000 casino + poker bonuses

Fast payout options

Play 460+ online slot machines

Hot Drop Jackpots

Great variety of bonus buy slots

Cons

Could support more cryptocurrencies

Support could be improved

Ignition Casino isn't some industry newcomer—they've been fueling slot sessions since 2016. Their reputation for a top-notch slot selection, generous bonuses, and a sleek user experience make them our go-to for serious slot enthusiasts.

But don’t worry—even if you consider yourself a casual player, you’ll love that they have plenty of real money online slot machines to offer.

Slots Selection: 5/5

Variety won’t be an issue at this online casino because they’ve got over 460 slot machine games for you to explore. What’s incredible is that Ignition caters to every slot lover – from vintage fruit machine fans to modern feature hunters.

We like that you can favorite any real money online casino game, including slots, so you can easily find your favorites during your next session. If you forget to do that, they’ll also show you your "recently played" games for quicker access.

Bonuses and Promotions for Real Money Slots Online: 4.9/5

Ignition kicks things off with a bang — a welcome bonus of up to $3,000 for casino games and poker. So, if you want a break from spinning those reels, you still have a bonus to enjoy on poker games.

Now, here’s how the welcome bonus works. If you deposit with crypto, you get a 150% online casino bonus of up to $1,500 and another 150% poker bonus of up to $1,500 — a total of up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses.

Meanwhile, if you deposit USD with credit or debit cards, you get a 100% casino bonus and 100% poker bonus up to $1,000 each. You’ll be glad to know that whichever bonus you get, the wagering requirements to complete are just 25x.

Payment Options at the Best Online Slots Sites: 4.9/5

Ignition embraces both crypto holders and fiat players. You can use credit cards, vouchers, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Deposits should be at least $20.

Cashouts are where they impressed us because crypto withdrawals can arrive in your wallet within 24 hours. Some options, like Bitcoin Cash, are processed within an hour.

There’s a minor point deduction for the lack of e-wallet options, but at least they accept MatchPay, which lets you use digital wallets like PayPal and Venmo.

>>Get up to $3,000 welcome bonus

2. Slots of Vegas – Top Real Money Online Slots Casino Bonuses

Slots of Vegas Casino Slots

Pros

Up to $2,500 welcome bonus

Get an additional 50 free spins

Multi-awarded online casino

Sort slot games by themes

160+ online slot games

Cons

Website design feels cluttered

Limited crypto options

Slots of Vegas brings that glitzy, high-roller vibe straight to your screen. This real money online casino has been around since 2004, so expect that they know how to please both new and seasoned players.

For us, their constant stream of bonuses is what made us decide to include them on our list. So, bonus hunters, this one’s for you. This online casino will make your gaming budget online with its long list of bonus codes you can redeem.

Slots Selection: 4.8/5

Slots of Vegas packs a punch with 250+ games powered by Spin Logic Gaming, meaning all those juicy RealTime Gaming titles are yours for the taking (including our favorite, Cash Bandits 3!).

Most of their online casino games are slot machines, 160+ to be more precise, and you can even sort them by theme. This ensures that finding a real money slot game based on your interests or even moods will be easy.

Bonuses and Promotions for Real Money Slots Online: 5/5

New to Slots of Vegas? Get ready to kickstart your bankroll with the bonus code "WILD250." That's a 250% bonus up to a whopping $2,500 . They’re even throwing in 50 free spins to sweeten the deal.

Did we mention this generous welcome bonus comes with low 10x wagering requirements? Yup, so we think you shouldn’t miss out on that. But wait, we did say we picked this because of their constant stream of bonuses, right?

Slots of Vegas has a whole page of active bonus codes you can redeem to keep the party going long after you've claimed that welcome offer.

Payment Options at the Best Online Slots Sites: 4.8/5

Slots of Vegas is a real money online casino that keeps banking simple. Credit/debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Discover), popular e-wallets like Neteller, and crypto options, including Bitcoin and Litecoin, are all accepted.

Deposits are a breeze with a $20 minimum, though we recommend bumping that to $30 to snag their killer welcome offer. Cashouts are equally easy, with a minimum of just $20.

>> Claim up to $2,500 deposit bonus

3. Lucky Red – Best Progressive Jackpots of all Real Money Slot Sites

Lucky Red Casino

Pros

400% welcome bonus

Get an additional $75 free chip

260+ real money slot machines

Has 24/7 phone support

Certified by iTechLabs

Cons

Web design could use some update

High minimum withdrawal for wire transfer

Lucky Red Casino isn't just a random gambling spot. It has been in the real money online casino industry since 2009.

They’ve got years of experience and iTech Labs certification under their belt. But what sets Lucky Red apart is those life-changing progressive jackpot slots that could turn a casual spin into a "buy a private island" kind of day.

Slots Selection: 4.8/5

Lucky Red runs on RealTime Gaming's potent software, meaning top-notch graphics and smooth gameplay. But they truly shine with their progressive jackpot slots.

We're talking popular jackpot slots like our top pick, Aztec's Millions, where the prize pool regularly climbs into the multi-millions.

Craving an ancient adventure? Spirit of the Inca offers exactly that. Do you prefer Egyptian treasures? Jackpot Cleopatra's Gold is waiting for you. Lucky Red has a dedicated jackpot slot games section to make it easy for you to find that potentially life-altering spin.

Bonuses and Promotions for Real Money Slots Online: 4.7/5

Ready to give those reels a test drive? Don’t forget to use the bonus code "LUCKY400" for a 400% deposit bonus for slots play.

Crypto enthusiast? They'll sweeten the deal with a $75 free chip when you deposit with Bitcoin or other supported altcoins. This offer is for new players online, but as an existing player, don’t worry—Lucky Red piles on the daily promos with more reload bonuses and free spins.

Payment Options at the Best Online Slots Sites: 4.9/5

Credit/debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Amex) and a selection of cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.) are all on the table. A $35 minimum deposit is excellent for dipping your toes in, and payout variety shines, too.

For those fast payouts, stick with Bitcoin or Interac, as they are completed within 24 hours. The minimum withdrawal limit for these options is only $50.

>> Redeem a 400% welcome bonus

4. Super Slots – Best Real Money Slots Site for Free Spins Promos

Super Slots Casino Slots

Pros

Up to $6,000 welcome bonus

Claim 10% weekly rebates

Play 660+ online slots

Accepts 15 cryptocurrencies

Good range of bonus offers

Cons

No instant cashout methods

Filtering options could be more extensive

Super Slots might be the new kid on the casino block as it was only launched in 2020, but their Panama license guarantees that they’re a legit online casino.

Aside from their name, which already tells you that they specialize in real money slot machines, their weekly rebate made us genuinely appreciate this online gambling site.

Slots Selection: 4.8/5

Super Slots boasts a massive 660+ slot library from titans like Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Nucleus Gaming. Some of their popular slot games include our top picks, Rise of Triton Hold & Win, Rags to Witches, and the exclusive title, Take the Vault.

Wondering if there’s any downside? We think that their game filter options could use an upgrade. But hey, sometimes the best slots are the ones you randomly stumble upon, right? You never know which random slot game could give you a significant win.

Bonuses and Promotions for Real Money Slots Online: 4.8/5

New to Super Slots? Use the bonus code "SS250" for a 250% bonus up to $1,000. So where's the rest if you could get up to $6,000 worth of casino bonuses ?

Well, make sure to use the bonus code "SS100" on your next five deposits so you can get a 100% match bonus up to $1,000 each time.

They also have a 10% weekly rebate for players. We all know playing slots online can be brutal, so this is most likely their way of acknowledging that.

Payment Options at the Best Online Slots Sites:

This real money online casino accepts credit and debit cards, bank wire transfers, and a healthy dose of crypto options like Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Binance, and Bitcoin Cash.

The minimum deposit and withdrawal limit is $20. However, if you want to cash out using Money Order, Check by Courier, or bank wire, the minimum is $500. So, stick with crypto (especially Bitcoin Cash or Binance) for speedier and lower-limit withdrawals.

>>Enjoy up to $6,000 deposit bonuses

5. Slots.lv – Top Real Money Slots Site for Beginners

Slots LV Casino

Pros

$3,000 welcome bonus

30 free spins on first deposit

470+ online slot machines

Sort real money slot games by theme

Earn MySlots Rewards

Cons

Accepts only 4-5 cryptocurrencies

No direct e-wallet options

Slots.lv, with its Curacao license and years of experience (since 2013), knows the key to happy online gamblers: rewards for their dedication.

Think of them as the casino that gives you extra credit for those late-night real money slot sessions. If you're the kind of player who appreciates a little VIP treatment, Slots.lv might just become your new favorite casino site.

Slots Selection: 4.8/5

Based on the name, you already know that they focus on serving slot enthusiasts like yourself.

They have a gaming library with over 470+ real money slot machines. They even feature our top pick, Golden Buffalo, and sweeten the deal with free spins as part of their welcome offer.

Don’t worry; we’ll talk more about that in a bit.

Now, we love that this online gambling site lets you sort their real money slots by fun themes like fantasy, movies, or even those classic fruit machines.

Bonuses and Promotions for Real Money Online Slots: 4.8/5

So, how are players welcomed at Slots.lv? Well, if you deposit with crypto, you’ll get a 200% match bonus of up to $3,000, plus 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo.

Do you prefer traditional cards? There's a 100% match up to $2,000 and 20 Golden Buffalo free spins just for you.

But the real fun begins with their "MySlots Rewards" program. Rack up points with every spin, climb the loyalty tiers, and snag perks like more casino bonuses and free spins. Look at that: your online slots hobby finally has a tangible reward.

Payment Options at the Best Online Slots Sites:

Slots.lv focuses on trusty options like credit cards and popular cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.). The lack of e-wallets might be a minor bummer, but their low minimum deposit and withdrawal limits of $20 make up for that.

But the real winner is crypto payouts. If you choose options like Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin, they’re lightning-fast (sometimes within an hour).

>> Get up to $3,000 welcome bonus

How To Choose the Best Online Slots Real Money Sites

Slot Selection

The perfect casino has more slots than you could play in a lifetime. We're talking classic fruit machines, flashy video slots bursting with bonus rounds, and those progressives with jackpots that could help you get your dream home.

You should look for top-tier software providers like Betsoft and RTG. With more online gaming options, you're less likely to walk away with that "I could've had something better" feeling.

Bonuses and Promotions

Sure, those generous welcome bonuses and free spins are tempting. But only the best real money slots casinos offer the double punch: generous bonuses and achievable wagering requirements.

Payment Options

The best online casinos for real money gaming know how to get your money in and out with ease. Consider convenient options like (credit/debit), e-wallets for flexibility, and crypto for speedy transactions.

We’re also fans of online slot casinos with low minimum deposits, which means you can try your hand at the games without sacrificing your entire paycheck.

Bonuses To Use on the Best Slot Games That Pay Real Money

Ready to start a thrilling online slot session? We’re sure you are, but we wouldn’t want you to do that without a boost. So, before you dive into the neon-lit world of online casinos, here’s a peep at the bonuses you can claim:

How to Play Online Slot Games for Real Money

Okay, if you’re not quite ready yet because you just don’t know how to get started with playing slots at online casinos, fret not. We’ve prepared a quick guide on how to join our top pick, Ignition Casino, so you can play slots:

Step 1: Register for an Account

Join." Visit Ignition Casino’s official site and click "

Create your account (they'll need your birthday and contact info).

Create a username and password, then click "Register."

Step 2: Verify Your Number

Ignition will then send you a text/SMS verification code.

Enter the code on Ignition’s website and click "Verify." (Don't see the text? Hit "Resend Code").

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

Once logged in, click " Deposit. "

Pick your payment method (credit card, crypto, etc.) and enter the details.

Hit "Deposit," and your casino account will be funded.

Step 4: Start Playing Online Slots

Go back to the casino lobby and head to the "Slots" section.

Pick your game, and you’re good to go. It's time to spin those reels and chase those wins.

Different Types of Real Money Online Slot Games

Knowing the different slot types isn't just for fun; it could help you make informed choices to maximize your enjoyment and potential winnings. Let's break down the different types of online casino slots and get you spinning strategically:

Three-Reel Slots

Classic three-reel slots offer a nostalgic charm, channeling the simplicity and excitement of classic fruit machines.

Their straightforward gameplay and fewer pay lines make them easy to understand. So, these are perfect for those who prefer a less overwhelming slot play experience.

Five-Reel Slots

Five-reel slots dominate the world of the best online casino sites as they offer endless variety in terms of themes, pay lines, and bonus features. Everything from classic fruit machines to immersive adventures is packed with exciting mini-games and bonus round features.

Now, the sheer volume of choices for five-reel online slot games can be a bit overwhelming for beginners. However, the potential for massive wins and engaging gameplay makes five-reel slots a thrilling mainstay.

Multi-Payline and Multi-Reel Slots

These slots crank up the excitement with a dizzying array of pay lines or even multiple sets of reels spinning simultaneously. This translates into more potential winning combinations and, in some cases, truly jaw-dropping payouts.

However, the increased complexity and higher required bets can make these slots a riskier proposition. Still, their potential rewards make them an adrenaline-fueled choice, most especially for experienced slot players out there.

Video Slots

Video slots offer a feast for the eyes and ears as they combine stunning graphics, intricate storylines, and interactive bonus rounds. They're perfect for players who crave a fully immersive slot experience. They often blur the lines between slots and video games.

Be aware that the focus on visuals can sometimes overshadow frequent payouts. However, their bonus rounds often offer bursts of big-win potential.

3D Slots

3D slots take the visual experience to the next level. They have eye-popping graphics and immersive animations that bring the game to life. They often combine cutting-edge visuals with exciting themes and bonus features that let you enjoy a unique slot experience.

Know that these slots can be resource-intensive on older devices. So, this one’s best if you don’t mind downloading them or your phone can handle mid to heavy mobile gaming.

Progressive Slots

Progressive slots hold a special allure with their jackpots that grow with every spin. The chance to become an instant millionaire by playing this is undeniably exciting, but it's important to remember that the odds of winning the jackpot are usually slim.

In addition, regular payouts tend to be smaller than regular three-reel and multi-payline slots. Still, the dream of that life-changing win can be worth the risk.

Branded Slots

Branded slots bring the excitement of your favorite movies, TV shows, and musicians to the reels. Playing slots with familiar faces, iconic sounds, and bonus rounds inspired by significant movie or TV show scenes is surely more fun.

While they may not always offer the most innovative gameplay, they're a surefire way for fans to indulge in their favorite media while spinning for wins.

Guide to Slots Games that Pay Real Money – FAQs

Can I Play Online Slots on Mobile?

Yes, you can play slots online using your mobile device. Most online casinos offer seamless mobile play through dedicated apps or websites optimized for smartphones and tablets.

Can I Win Real Money by Playing Online Slots?

Yes, you can win real money by playing online slots. Well, that’s as long as you’re also placing real money bets or you claim free spins and no deposit bonus codes that can also allow you to win real money.

Can I Play Free Online Slots?

Absolutely! Many online casinos offer a "demo" or "practice" mode for real money slot games. This is a fantastic way to try different slots, learn the mechanics, and have fun without risking a penny.

What is the Best Online Slot Game?

The best online slot game we’ve listed is 777 Deluxe by Betsoft. It's a thrilling mix of classic fruit machine charm, modern graphics, and the exciting potential of a progressive jackpot. You can give it a spin (and chase those wins) at Ignition Casino.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Online Slot Sites for Real Money

Ignition : Ignition delivers a classic casino experience with a modern twist. Its diverse game selection, reliable support, and a sign-up bonus of up to $3,000 make it the best choice.

Slots of Vegas : Slots of Vegas brings a touch of Vegas glam and amplifies the excitement with a massive selection of bonuses and promotions. Get a 250% deposit match when you join.

Lucky Red : If life-changing wins are your dream, Lucky Red Casino’s slots selection includes heavy hitters like Aztec's Millions. Grab a 400% bonus to get started on that jackpot journey.

Super Slots : This real money online casino offers weekly rebates that soften the blow when those reels aren't cooperating. You can enjoy up to $6,000 when you register.

Slots.lv : This slots casino rewards your dedication with its fantastic "MySlots Rewards" loyalty program. Make your first deposit and enjoy a welcome bonus of up to $3,000 + 30 free spins.

3 Tips for Playing Online Slots for Real Money

So, you've got the real money online slot games picked out, and you know where to find them. But winning at slots takes more than just a lucky spin. Here are some tips that could help you improve your overall online gaming experience:

1. Know Your RTP (It's Not Just Fancy Lingo)

RTP stands for "Return to Player," which is the payout percentage a slot gives to players over time. So, don't be fooled by a casino game’s flashy graphics.

A high RTP slot gives you better odds in the long run. Generally, anything above 96% is great, but it doesn’t mean anything lower is bad. As always, slot machines are random so mainly consider RTP as a guide.

2. Embrace Volatility Like a Wild Roller Coaster

Volatility is how often (and how much) a slot pays out. High volatility = less frequent wins, but they have good potential for big payouts. Low volatility = smaller, more frequent wins. When considering this, it's mostly about your risk tolerance.

Feeling lucky? Chase those high-volatility dragons. Prefer steadier thrills? Low volatility slots are your best bet.

3. Demo Mode is Your Secret Weapon

Most regulated online casinos let you try slots for free in "demo mode." Use it to test different games, understand bonus features, and see if a slot's vibes match your style before spending your hard-earned cash.

So, Which Real Money Online Slots Site Should You Pick?

Choosing the right slots casino is like picking your adventure buddy, and our top pick for that role is Ignition Casino . Its mix of high-quality slot machines, generous bonuses, and a solid reputation makes Ignition a safe and exciting choice for any type of casino player out there.

Don’t forget to try our favorite slot, 777 Deluxe, while you're there.

Of course, our other top picks are all fantastic alternatives. If you’re looking for more options, they won't disappoint.

When choosing the best real-money online casinos, you should always consider your gaming style and needs. So, explore, spin those reels, and may those lucky symbols align in your favor.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

All gambling sites on this page are 21+ only. Check your local laws to ensure that online gambling is legal in your jurisdiction.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: