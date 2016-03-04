Basic Training Podcast: TV Buying Guide
DALLAS - Steve's talking about buying that big screen for the big game -- and beyond.
Learn what you need and what you can probably do without.
In This Episode
- Scan rate - and how high you really need to go
- What is OLED and do you really need it?
- How far can you get from "top of the line" and still be happy with your purchase?
- Find out how big your TV really needs to be for the room it's in
- Is 3D really dead?
Contact Steve
(214) 720-3357
facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello