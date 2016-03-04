Expand / Collapse search

Basic Training Podcast: TV Buying Guide

DALLAS - Steve's talking about buying that big screen for the big game -- and beyond.  

Learn what you need and what you can probably do without. 

In This Episode

  • Scan rate - and how high you really need to go
  • What is OLED and do you really need it?
  • How far can you get from "top of the line" and still be happy with your purchase?
  • Find out how big your TV really needs to be for the room it's in
  • Is 3D really dead?

