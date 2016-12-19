Basic Training Podcast: Responsible Giving
DALLAS - Mary Jalonick from the Dallas Foundation talks with Steve about how to make every dollar count when you donate to charity.
In This Episode
- How to pick a charity
- Why you should volunteer with an organization before giving money
- What to look for on charity monitoring websites like GuideStar or Charity Navigator
- Why sharing the news that you donated will help multiply your gift
- How to give to charity as a family
- Explaining the ‘Giving for Good’ card to benefit any charity in the United States