Basic Training Podcast: Responsible Giving

DALLAS - Mary Jalonick from the Dallas Foundation talks with Steve about how to make every dollar count when you donate to charity.

In This Episode

  • How to pick a charity
  • Why you should volunteer with an organization before giving money
  • What to look for on charity monitoring websites like GuideStar or Charity Navigator
  • Why sharing the news that you donated will help multiply your gift
  • How to give to charity as a family
  • Explaining the ‘Giving for Good’ card to benefit any charity in the United States