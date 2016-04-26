Basic Training Podcast: Credit Card Secrets
DALLAS - A credit card is almost a necessity in the modern world but it has its pitfalls.
"America's Money Answer Man" Jordan Goodman talks with Steve about credit cards, credit card debt, airline cards, and the one state that routinely has the lowest credit card interest rates.
In This Episode
- Getting your first credit card
- What has the most impact on your credit score
- Why a great-sounding credit card offer can actually be the worst offer
- The differences between debt settlement and credit counseling
- Which state routinely has the lowest credit card interest rates
Links
Credit Card Perks
Cambridge Credit Counseling
Tour De Credit
Jordan Goodman
Contact Steve
Advertisement
(214) 720-3357
facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello