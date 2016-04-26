Basic Training Podcast: Credit Card Secrets

A credit card is almost a necessity in the modern world but it has its pitfalls.

"America's Money Answer Man" Jordan Goodman talks with Steve about credit cards, credit card debt, airline cards, and the one state that routinely has the lowest credit card interest rates.

In This Episode

Getting your first credit card

What has the most impact on your credit score

Why a great-sounding credit card offer can actually be the worst offer

The differences between debt settlement and credit counseling

Which state routinely has the lowest credit card interest rates

