Basic Training Podcast: Credit 101
DALLAS - Credit is a financial tool. Debt is a financial problem.
Rod Griffin with credit reporting company Experian discusses what goes into your credit score and how banks and lenders use it to evaluate you.
In This Episode
- What goes into your credit score and how banks and lenders use it to evaluate you
- How to establish credit in the first place
- How to dig yourself out of the financial hole without damaging your credit score
- Common mistakes people make that damage their credit, even when they think they're doing the right thing
Links
Nation Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC)
