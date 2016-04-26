Expand / Collapse search

Basic Training Podcast: Credit 101

DALLAS - Credit is a financial tool.  Debt is a financial problem. 

Rod Griffin with credit reporting company Experian discusses what goes into your credit score and how banks and lenders use it to evaluate you.

In This Episode

  • What goes into your credit score and how banks and lenders use it to evaluate you
  • How to establish credit in the first place
  • How to dig yourself out of the financial hole without damaging your credit score
  • Common mistakes people make that damage their credit, even when they think they're doing the right thing

Links

Nation Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC)

Contact Steve

(214) 720-3357
facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello