Zac Efron, Kevin Von Erich talk about 'The Iron Claw' at premiere in Dallas

Hollywood came to Dallas on Wednesday night for the world premiere of the new movie ‘The Iron Claw.’

The movie, which is about the famous Von Erich wrestling family, held its premiere at the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff on Wednesday night.

Zac Efron plays Kevin Von Erich in the movie, a professional wrestling world heavyweight champion.

The Iron Claw (Courtesy: A24)

The Von Erich family started a wrestling empire in Dallas, hosting events at the Sportatorium Arena.

The movie digs into the family's relationships, the wrestling world and even show a little of what Dallas-Fort Worth was like in the 80s.

"I have seen the movie now, and I hope people take from that that we really love each other. I love my father. Things were just hard, but life is hard you gotta get tough," said Kevin Von Erich on the red carpet.

Von Erich also commended Zac Efron for how he was portrayed in the movie.

"I thought he did a great job," Von Erich said. "He should get the Academy Award. He's got my vote."

Efron, who was also on the red carpet on Wednesday night, said keeping his Von Erich wig on during the wrestling scenes wasn't easy.

"It was really hard we had a really hair and makeup crew, a lot of glue involved," he said.

The movie would shoot an entire match in one take and sometimes that would go through a match 10 to 15 times to make sure they got the shots they needed.

"The fact that those things made it on and still stayed on, we were dragged by them," Efron said. "I'm sure it's toxic whatever it is."

Efron also joked about being out in front of a large crowd in tights.

"The first time I walked out in front of the crowd when it was all full and we were at the Sportatorium, that was a moment when I looked around and went, ‘How the hell did I end up here in life,’" Efron said with a smile.

The movie will be released in theaters on December 22.