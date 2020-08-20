Young woman killed in fiery crash near Fort Worth Zoo

article

A woman in her 20s was killed in a fiery crash overnight near the Fort Worth Zoo.

Police found the green Dodge Charger on fire near Interstate 30 and University Drive just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

They believe the driver was speeding and possibly racing another vehicle when she lost control and crashed into a wall.

The woman died at the scene. No one else was in her car.

University Drive was closed for about four hours while police investigated the crash.