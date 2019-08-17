You can rent a ‘Golden Girls'- themed Airbnb on property where star Rue McClanahan used to live

Fans of the popular classic “Golden Girls” sitcom now have the chance to live out their dreams of being just like Blanche Devereaux in a rentable house in Oklahoma situated on property that actress Rue McClanahan actually used to live on.

The house was built on the property of Rue McClanahan’s childhood home where guests can stay in “Blanche’s Boudoir,” “Rose’s Room” or “Sophia’s Suite.”

McClanahan grew up in Ardmore where the house is located and played Blanche Devereaux on the beloved sitcom.

According to the Airbnb listing, the house accommodates six guests and costs $215 per night.

Lori Harrison, who owns the property, said she grew up in Ardmore and had always wanted to own the house.

“I just never dreamed I would someday own the house she grew up in,” said Harrison.

She said she bought the house in 1999 but decided to remodel the home to resemble the show’s set in 2018.

“About a year ago, I had what I’d call a ‘Field of Dreams voice’ moment only it sounded more like a Southern woman in my head, telling me I should turn it into a place where friends could hang out! So I did,” she added.

According to Harrison, the house has three bedrooms, a fully stocked kitchen as well as Golden Girls décor throughout.

Harrison said that when the listing made its debut on Facebook and Airbnb, she had a steady stream of guests but more recently has been slammed with “Golden Girls” super fans eager to live out their golden dreams.

