YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas targeting June 1 for opening date

Gyms in the state of Texas will be allowed to reopen next week but the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas plans to wait a little longer.

The YMCA has 20 locations in Dallas but is planning to open just seven at first on June 1.

Then it will open the rest in phases.

“We’re having to change how we do everything with our facilities from the time you check in through working your way through the facility. We have to look at things like capacity issues, keeping the facilities clean the entire time when folks are there. We want kids in a safe environment when they are in our child watch. We want our senior citizens to feel good when they’re sitting in the lobby talking to their friends and having a cup of coffee. Every aspect of our business we’ve got to look at,” said President and CEO Curt Hazelbaker.

The seven YMCA locations remain opening for daycare.

The service is free and still has capacity.