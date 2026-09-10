Ye tickets go on sale for AT&T Stadium concert in Texas

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The Brief Ye will perform his first-ever concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Nov. 7 as part of his 2026 tour. General public tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 10. Before coming to Arlington, Ye is scheduled to perform at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Oct. 31.



Tickets for Ye’s upcoming concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Sept. 10.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is scheduled to perform at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 7. The concert is set to begin at 10 a.m. CT, according to AT&T Stadium.

Ye AT&T Stadium Concert ticket details

What we know:

Tickets will be available through SeatGeek, though AT&T Stadium’s announcement did not list ticket prices.

The show will mark Ye’s first performance at AT&T Stadium, according to the venue. More information about the concert is available through the stadium’s event page.

Ye 2026 tour dates in Texas

Dig deeper:

Before coming to Arlington, Ye is scheduled to perform at Reliant Stadium in Houston on Oct. 31.

The Houston concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., according to Reliant Park. The event listing includes a ticket link but does not provide ticket prices.

The two Texas shows are among Ye’s announced 2026 stadium performances.

San Antonio performance controversy and past apology

The backstory:

Ye performed at San Antonio’s Alamodome on July 4.

The concert drew opposition from San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, who called for the city to cancel the performance because of Ye’s history of antisemitic comments and hate speech.

Six San Antonio City Council members condemned Ye’s rhetoric but opposed canceling the concert, saying allowing him to perform at a public venue did not amount to an endorsement. Council members also cited an estimated $1.7 million in projected economic impact.

Ye apologized for past antisemitic comments in a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal in January 2026. In the ad, he attributed his behavior to a months-long manic episode related to bipolar disorder, while saying his mental health struggles did not excuse his actions.