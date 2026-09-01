Ye announces concerts at Houston’s Reliant Stadium, Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium

article

The Brief Rapper Ye will headline AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Nov. 7 for his first performance at the venue. Tickets go on sale Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. CT via yeindallas.com, but ticket prices remain unknown. The announcement comes shortly after a 60,000-fan San Antonio concert that faced boycott calls over his past anti-Semitic remarks.



Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, will perform at Houston’s Reliant Stadium on Oct. 31 before headlining AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Nov. 7.

Ye to perform show at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium

What we know:

The Dallas concert will mark Ye’s first performance at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. AT&T Stadium announced the show on social media on Tuesday. The announcement did not list additional tour dates or ticket prices, but tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10.

The concert will mark Ye’s first performance at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The announcement did not list additional tour dates or ticket prices, but tickets for the concert are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10.

More information will be available at yeindallas.com.

Kanye West performing in Houston on Halloween

Reliant Park announced the Houston concert on social media, saying the show is scheduled for Oct. 31, 2026. More information is available at yeinhouston.com.

Controversy and backlash following San Antonio concert announcement

The backstory:

The announcement comes nearly two months after Ye performed at San Antonio’s Alamodome on July 4. Reportedly, more than 60,000 fans attended the concert, making it the second-largest concert in the venue’s history.

The San Antonio show faced calls for cancellation before it took place. Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said she supported canceling the performance because of Ye’s history of hate speech and antisemitic comments.

Six San Antonio City Council members opposed Ye’s rhetoric but said allowing the concert at a public venue did not amount to an endorsement. They also cited an estimated $1.7 million in projected revenue for the city.

Related article

Apologizing for past anti-Semitic comments

Ye apologized for past anti-Semitic comments in a full-page January 2026 advertisement in The Wall Street Journal. He attributed the comments to his mental health struggles but said they did not excuse his actions.

Apology, mental health struggles, and international cancellations

Dig deeper:

Some of Ye’s international performances have been canceled. The United Kingdom revoked his visa before a scheduled April appearance at the Wireless Festival, and Italian officials announced the cancellation of two July shows, citing security concerns.