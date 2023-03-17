Man injured after being attacked by 2 pit bulls in Wylie

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said a 48-year-old man was injured after being attacked by two pit bulls Friday morning.

The attack happened just before 11:45 a.m., in the 3300 block of Whitely Road in Wiley.

Deputies responded to the scene after getting a call from someone who said two pit bulls were trying to get through a neighbor’s fence to get to some cows.

A man was found with several injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he went into surgery.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said his condition is not known at this time.

The two pit bulls were found and impounded by Dallas County Animal Control and Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Deputies were able to get in contact with the owners of the pit bulls.

No further details have been released at this time.