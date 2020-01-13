WWII veteran, 104, asks for Valentine's Day cards: 'I'll save every one'

Will you be his Valentine?

A 104-year-old World War II veteran hopes to receive plenty of Valentine’s Day cards this year, to add to his collection of keepsakes documenting his own incredible life and generation.

Maj. Bill White served in the Marine Corps during World War II and survived the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945, Fox 40 reports. One of White’s most cherished medals is his Purple Heart, which is awarded to those who were wounded or killed in action.

“The fact that I even survived is something. There weren’t too many of us,” White recalled.

White was near the front lines of the battle on March 3, 1945, when a grenade exploded about six inches from he and his fellow Marines, according to Fox 40.

The injuries he sustained took him off the battlefield, but White recovered and went on to enjoy a long military career.

Some of Maj. Bill White's military medals, pictured. In the Second World War, White served in the Marine Corps and survived the Battle of Iwo Jima (KTXL)

“I spent 30 years active duty and 54 retired,” the centenarian said.

Today, the California native stays active at his assisted living facility in Stockton, Calif., dining with friends and working on his scrapbooks, a favorite hobby.

Along with his many medals, White keeps his scrapbooks organized on a bookshelf in his room, nearly sorted by year.

This year, the spirited veteran hopes to grow his collection of keepsakes with Valentine’s Day cards from friends old and new. (KTXL)

“It’s kept me busy just trying to locate or keep track of what's happened to me, where, when,” he explained.

“I'll save every one of them like I've been saving little things that have come up until right now and they’ll be a personal part of my history,” he told Fox 40.

For those who hope to live as long and happily as White has, the centenarian advised folks to “just keep breathing.” (KTXL)

"I can't think of anything else. I can give you all sorts of ideas and suggestions but if you're not breathing, they don't mean anything,” he exclaimed.

Valentine’s Day cards for Maj. White can be sent to:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207

