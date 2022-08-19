Wrong-way driver released from hospital, jailed for triple-fatal crash

article

A suspected drunken driver accused of killing three people in a head-on collision is out of the hospital and in jail.

Jose Contreras, 25, was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on three counts of manslaughter. His bond was set at $1 million for each charge.

Two adults and a child were killed last week on Highway 175 in southeast Dallas County.

Police said they got a call about the wrong-way driver and tried to get him to stop. Instead, he sped up and ended up crashing into a Toyota sedan near the intersection of FM 1389 in Seagoville.

The fatal collision killed 49-year-old Ana Guzman of Kaufman County. Her 23-year-old daughter, Jessica Guzman, from Katy, Texas and her 2-year-old granddaughter were also killed in the crash.

Investigators suspect alcohol was a major factor in the crash. Blood was drawn from Contreras while he was at the hospital.

He could face additional charges depending on the results of the blood test.

Another man, 30-year-old James Gaddis of Crandall, is also facing felony charges for hitting the victims’ car after the initial crash.

Police said Gaddis rear-ended the Toyota sedan and then drove away without stopping to help.