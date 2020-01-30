Wrong-way crash in Arlington leaves 2 dead, 1 with serious injuries

Two people are dead and another is hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Arlington Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m., on Matlock Road, near I-20.

Investigators found that four vehicles were involved in the crash after a vehicle was going the wrong way after hopping the median.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.

Two others were treated at the scene and released.

The names of those killed in the crash have not yet been released.

Northbound lanes of Matlock Rd, from Stevens to I-20, are expected to be closed for several hours while police continue their investigation and work to clear the scene.