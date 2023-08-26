Expand / Collapse search

2 people killed in wrong-way crash on Dallas North Tollway

By
Published 
Love Field
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Dallas North Tollway early Saturday morning.

The wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of the tollway, near Wycliff Avenue.

Featured

Driver, passenger killed after crashing through Dallas home; family unharmed
article

Driver, passenger killed after crashing through Dallas home; family unharmed

A Dallas homeowner says a higher power was watching over his daughter and wife. They were unharmed as a car came crashing into the home. The vehicle went in one side and out the other side of the family home.

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators said the driver of a Mazda, 27-year-old Connor Steyer, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

Steyer’s vehicle crashed head-on with a Ford F-150 that was driven by 55-year-old Jorrick Battle.

Both Battle and Steyer were pronounced dead.

Investigators said Battle was wearing a seatbelt, while Steyer was not.

No further details were released as the investigation continues.