2 people killed in wrong-way crash on Dallas North Tollway
DALLAS - Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Dallas North Tollway early Saturday morning.
The wreck happened just after 4:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of the tollway, near Wycliff Avenue.
Texas Department of Public Safety investigators said the driver of a Mazda, 27-year-old Connor Steyer, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes.
Steyer’s vehicle crashed head-on with a Ford F-150 that was driven by 55-year-old Jorrick Battle.
Both Battle and Steyer were pronounced dead.
Investigators said Battle was wearing a seatbelt, while Steyer was not.
No further details were released as the investigation continues.