Wrong-way crash closes South Freeway express lanes near Morningside Dr. in Fort Worth

A wrong-way driver traveling in the southbound lanes of the South Freeway struck three vehicles early Monday morning, including a city-owned vehicle and two semi-trucks, resulting in injuries and the indefinite closure of the express lanes.

South Freeway Crash

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South Freeway and East Morningside Drive.

Police said the driver, who was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, was pinned underneath one of the semi-trucks after the collision. Fire crews were required to extricate the driver, who was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

One of the semi-truck drivers was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Express Lanes Closed

The southbound express lanes of the freeway south of Meacham Boulevard remained closed Monday morning, and officials said the timeline for reopening is unknown.

Investigators believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. A traffic detective is currently handling the investigation.