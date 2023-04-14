World’s oldest silverback gorilla turns 52 at Fort Worth Zoo
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Zoo celebrated the birthday of what it says is the world’s oldest silverback gorilla.
Ramses turned 52 on Wednesday.
He’s lived at the zoo for more than 30 years.
He now lives in a behind-the-scenes habitat with his partner Amani.
The modified space was created because of the couple’s age.
The zoo believes Ramses has surpassed the average gorilla lifespan because of the exemplary care he receives from the primate staff.