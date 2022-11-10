Foodies invited to watch championship food competition at Fair Park

The World Food Championships are underway at Fair Park in Dallas.

Chefs from around the world are competing in 10 categories including bacon, barbecue, burgers, dessert, rice/noodle, sandwich, seafood, soup, steak, and vegetarian.

Outside the kitchen area, there are more than 20 food-tasting experiences for food fans of all ages.

"If you love cooking competition shows like Hell's Kitchen or MasterChef - this is your opportunity to experience the drama and excitement of this high-energy event," the organization said in a release. "If you just like eating amazing food and drinking cocktails, then this is your chance to discover chefs from all over the country who are tops in their respective cuisines."

The contests conclude on Sunday.

For more information, visit worldfoodchampionships.com.