Women charged with capital murder for elderly Plano couple’s stabbing deaths

Two women stopped by sheriff’s deputies near Waco Sunday night are now facing capital murder charges in Plano.

Cynthia Wingate,29, and Carmen Moreno,23, are accused of fatally stabbing 71-year-old Theresa Coomes and 72-year-old Jimmy Farris at their Collin Creek Apartment complex on Monday.

Plano police said they were asked to make a welfare check on the elderly couple after McLennan County deputies stopped Wingate and Moreno in cars that didn’t belong to them.

The deputies found the elderly couple’s IDs and debit cards inside their stolen vehicles, as well as drugs and a bloody knife. One woman was also covered in blood.

McClennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Wingate and Moreno have given multiple conflicting stories about what happened.

They were held on theft and other charges until Plano police could file the new charges.

According to public records, Wingate may have previously lived in the same apartment complex as the two victims. A look into her prior criminal history in Collin County shows arrests including theft and harassment of a public servant.

Both women remain in the McLennan County jail with a bond of $750,000 each.