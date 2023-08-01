Woman who kidnapped granddaughters from McKinney Cici's Pizza sentenced to 5 years in prison
MCKINNEY, Texas - A woman who kidnapped her two granddaughters in McKinney was sentenced to 5 years in prison.
Jame Burns pleaded guilty to a kidnapping charge for taking the two girls from a CiCi's Pizza McKinney during a supervised visit with Child Protective Services on January 19, 2023.
The kidnapping triggered an AMBER Alert.
The two girls, who were 9 and 6 years old, were found safe days later.
Burns was taken into custody in Richardson on January 22.