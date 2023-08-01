Woman who kidnapped granddaughters from McKinney Cici's Pizza sentenced to 5 years in prison

A woman who kidnapped her two granddaughters in McKinney was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Jame Burns pleaded guilty to a kidnapping charge for taking the two girls from a CiCi's Pizza McKinney during a supervised visit with Child Protective Services on January 19, 2023.

The kidnapping triggered an AMBER Alert.

The two girls, who were 9 and 6 years old, were found safe days later.

Burns was taken into custody in Richardson on January 22.