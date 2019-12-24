Woman shot outside Fort Worth shopping center

article

A woman was badly hurt after being shot outside a Fort Worth shopping center.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Monday at Mike’s Discount Store on East Berry Street near East Loop 820.

There were reports of a large disturbance followed by gunfire. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting and if the victim knew the person who shot her.

Police said the shooter was gone by the time they arrived.

No arrests have been made.