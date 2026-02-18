I-35 south of Dallas Zoo blocked by overturned 18-wheeler

article

The Brief An 18-wheeler overturned on I-35 in south Dallas. Nearly all southbound lanes were blocked. Drivers should seek alternate routes Wednesday evening.



Nearly all southbound lanes of I-35 near the Dallas Zoo were blocked by an overturned 18-wheeler Wednesday evening.

I-35 18-wheeler crash

What we know:

As of 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, only one southbound lane was open on I-35 at Zang Boulevard, and cars were moving past very slowly.

TxDOT traffic cameras show traffic backed up for some distance behind the crash.

What we don't know:

The cause of the turnover is unknown at this time.

No estimate for when it will be resolved has been released.

FOX 4 has reached out to Dallas officials for comment on the incident.