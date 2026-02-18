I-35 south of Dallas Zoo blocked by overturned 18-wheeler
DALLAS - Nearly all southbound lanes of I-35 near the Dallas Zoo were blocked by an overturned 18-wheeler Wednesday evening.
What we know:
As of 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, only one southbound lane was open on I-35 at Zang Boulevard, and cars were moving past very slowly.
TxDOT traffic cameras show traffic backed up for some distance behind the crash.
What we don't know:
The cause of the turnover is unknown at this time.
No estimate for when it will be resolved has been released.
FOX 4 has reached out to Dallas officials for comment on the incident.
The Source: Information in this article comes from TxDOT traffic footage.