32 North Texas fire departments deploy to battle wildfires in Panhandle

The Brief Two major wildfires in the Texas Panhandle have burned more than 21,000 acres. Strong winds and dry conditions are hampering containment, with one fire just 10% contained. More than 30 North Texas fire departments have deployed crews to assist.



Firefighters are up against strong winds and dry conditions as they try to contain two large wildfires in the Texas Panhandle.

Panhandle wildfire response

What we know:

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the two fires have burned a combined 21,000 acres near Amarillo.

More than two dozen North Texas fire departments are providing assistance with the Panhandle wildfires, a deployment that totals about 100 personnel from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

They are firefighters who are already there, or they’re preparing to travel and get there.

The Texas A&M Forest Service shared the latest information Wednesday evening.

Fire details

The Eightball Fire in Armstrong County has scorched more than 9,000 acres, and it is currently 25 percent contained.

The Lavender Fire in Oldham County, also covering 9,000 acres, is just 10 percent contained.

An official with the forest service detailed some of the biggest challenges firefighters are facing, including 30 mph windspeeds.

What they're saying:

"Right now, one of the biggest challenges firefighters on the ground are facing is rough terrain, dry vegetation and wind," said Laura Stevens.

"We have a lot of resources in the state that are part of the TIFNAS program, which is the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System," Stevens said. "There are 32 departments from the DFW area that are responding to wildfires, and responding to assistance."

Cities responding

The Keller Fire Department, one of those agencies, posted a photo to its social media platforms, with three firefighters heading out to assist those fires.

Other North Texas departments are sending personnel to help out: Dallas Fire Rescue, Fort Worth Fire Department, as well as departments from the cities of Arlington, Grand Prairie, Plano, North Richland Hills, Desoto, Carrollton, Aledo and others.

There have been voluntary evacuations, but everyone in those areas is asked to be on high alert.